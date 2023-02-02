 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ent Network Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore, up 17.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore in December 2022 up 17.6% from Rs. 98.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.81 crore in December 2022 down 47.01% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.12 crore in December 2022 down 20.21% from Rs. 39.00 crore in December 2021.

Entertainment Network India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 116.13 102.82 98.89
Other Operating Income 0.17 0.30 --
Total Income From Operations 116.29 103.12 98.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.56 37.29 26.32
Depreciation 19.55 19.48 19.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.27 46.01 36.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.91 0.35 15.87
Other Income 4.66 4.03 3.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.57 4.38 19.24
Interest 3.94 3.93 4.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.63 0.44 15.04
Exceptional Items -- -17.78 --
P/L Before Tax 7.63 -17.34 15.04
Tax 1.82 -4.76 4.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.81 -12.58 10.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.81 -12.58 10.97
Equity Share Capital 47.67 47.67 47.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 -2.64 2.30
Diluted EPS 1.22 -2.64 2.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 -2.64 2.30
Diluted EPS 1.22 -2.64 2.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
