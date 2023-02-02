Ent Network Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore, up 17.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore in December 2022 up 17.6% from Rs. 98.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.81 crore in December 2022 down 47.01% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.12 crore in December 2022 down 20.21% from Rs. 39.00 crore in December 2021.