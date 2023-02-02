Ent Network Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.52 crore, up 17.63% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 123.35 108.59 105.01 Other Operating Income 0.17 0.74 -- Total Income From Operations 123.52 109.33 105.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 37.83 39.13 27.55 Depreciation 21.55 23.16 23.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 58.31 49.24 39.44 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.84 -2.20 14.77 Other Income 7.64 4.20 3.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.47 2.01 18.67 Interest 4.26 4.56 4.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.21 -2.56 13.86 Exceptional Items -- -2.63 -- P/L Before Tax 9.21 -5.18 13.86 Tax 1.88 -4.65 4.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.33 -0.53 9.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -1.01 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.32 -0.53 9.77 Minority Interest -0.05 -0.10 -0.05 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.27 -0.63 9.73 Equity Share Capital 47.67 47.67 47.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.33 -0.11 2.05 Diluted EPS 1.33 -0.11 2.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.33 -0.11 2.05 Diluted EPS 1.33 -0.11 2.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited