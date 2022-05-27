 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Energy Dev Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, up 23.09% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in March 2022 up 23.09% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022 down 17.28% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022 up 20% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2021.

Energy Dev shares closed at 15.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and 52.15% over the last 12 months.

Energy Development Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.00 11.54 4.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.00 11.54 4.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.09 0.06 0.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 -0.02 -0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.95 1.00 1.32
Depreciation 2.56 2.60 2.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.14 1.38 1.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.68 6.53 -1.70
Other Income 0.62 0.61 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.06 7.15 -1.31
Interest 2.99 4.67 4.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.06 2.48 -6.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.06 2.48 -6.13
Tax -1.07 -0.17 -3.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.99 2.65 -2.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.99 2.65 -2.60
Minority Interest 0.36 0.36 0.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.63 3.00 -2.25
Equity Share Capital 47.50 47.50 47.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.63 0.56 -0.55
Diluted EPS -0.63 0.56 -0.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.63 0.56 -0.55
Diluted EPS -0.63 0.56 -0.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:18 pm
