Enbee Trade Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 53.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 53.59% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 78.61% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 44.26% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.