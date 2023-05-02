 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Embassy Office Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 539.13 crore, up 13.68% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 539.13 crore in March 2023 up 13.68% from Rs. 474.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.37 crore in March 2023 down 28.33% from Rs. 339.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 401.33 crore in March 2023 down 14.3% from Rs. 468.30 crore in March 2022.

Embassy Office Parks REIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 539.13 485.72 474.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 539.13 485.72 474.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 129.51 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.60 13.66 8.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 398.02 472.06 465.99
Other Income 3.31 0.49 2.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 401.33 472.55 468.30
Interest 156.54 149.30 127.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 244.79 323.24 340.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 244.79 323.24 340.58
Tax 1.41 0.02 0.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 243.37 323.23 339.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 243.37 323.23 339.59
Equity Share Capital 28,826.21 28,826.21 28,826.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.57 3.41 3.58
Diluted EPS 2.57 3.41 3.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.57 3.41 3.58
Diluted EPS 2.57 3.41 3.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited