Embassy Office Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 539.13 crore, up 13.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 539.13 crore in March 2023 up 13.68% from Rs. 474.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.37 crore in March 2023 down 28.33% from Rs. 339.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 401.33 crore in March 2023 down 14.3% from Rs. 468.30 crore in March 2022.