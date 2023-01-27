Embassy Office Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 892.51 crore, up 20.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 892.51 crore in December 2022 up 20.46% from Rs. 740.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.21 crore in December 2022 down 21.62% from Rs. 208.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 696.41 crore in December 2022 up 14% from Rs. 610.86 crore in December 2021.