Embassy Office Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 892.51 crore, up 20.46% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 892.51 crore in December 2022 up 20.46% from Rs. 740.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.21 crore in December 2022 down 21.62% from Rs. 208.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 696.41 crore in December 2022 up 14% from Rs. 610.86 crore in December 2021.

Embassy Office Parks REIT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 892.51 888.91 740.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 892.51 888.91 740.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.50 8.24 3.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.23 13.32 6.30
Depreciation 282.56 279.05 198.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 184.55 190.58 149.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 399.68 397.73 383.14
Other Income 14.17 6.99 28.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 413.85 404.72 411.98
Interest 245.22 245.99 207.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 168.63 158.73 204.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 168.63 158.73 204.43
Tax 26.37 43.64 20.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 142.27 115.09 184.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 142.27 115.09 184.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 20.94 13.38 24.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 163.21 128.47 208.21
Equity Share Capital 28,826.21 28,826.21 28,826.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.36 2.20
Diluted EPS 1.72 1.36 2.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.36 --
Diluted EPS 1.72 1.36 2.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited