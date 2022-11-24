Emami: Will margins recover despite a muted demand environment?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights September-quarter results were below expectations Management expects rural markets to bounce back from H2FY23 Operating margins likely to recover to pre-COVID levels Investors with a long-term view can accumulate the stock and add on declines The healthcare and pain management portfolios of Emami (CMP: Rs 426; Market capitalisation: Rs 18,921 crore) has seen a correction on the back of the higher base of the last two years. The management expects growth to bounce back from the December 2022 quarter. Despite a flattish profit,...