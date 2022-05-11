Electrosteel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,555.33 crore, up 115.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,555.33 crore in March 2022 up 115.79% from Rs. 720.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.62 crore in March 2022 up 505.92% from Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.58 crore in March 2022 up 144.31% from Rs. 95.20 crore in March 2021.

Electrosteel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

Electrosteel shares closed at 36.20 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.82% returns over the last 6 months and 8.38% over the last 12 months.