Electrosteel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,851.86 crore, up 29.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,851.86 crore in December 2022 up 29.26% from Rs. 1,432.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.43 crore in December 2022 down 18.83% from Rs. 96.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.69 crore in December 2022 up 1.7% from Rs. 199.31 crore in December 2021.