Electrosteel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,851.86 crore, up 29.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Electrosteel Castings are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,851.86 crore in December 2022 up 29.26% from Rs. 1,432.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.43 crore in December 2022 down 18.83% from Rs. 96.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.69 crore in December 2022 up 1.7% from Rs. 199.31 crore in December 2021.

Electrosteel Castings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,851.86 1,784.15 1,432.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,851.86 1,784.15 1,432.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,044.30 1,039.18 726.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 55.36 38.04 34.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.72 -90.96 -93.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 112.18 112.38 107.23
Depreciation 30.20 30.14 27.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 492.39 531.17 476.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.15 124.19 154.40
Other Income 15.34 16.95 17.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.49 141.14 171.99
Interest 77.21 69.29 42.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.28 71.85 129.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.28 71.85 129.90
Tax 16.77 18.81 33.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.52 53.04 96.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.52 53.04 96.69
Minority Interest -0.08 -0.20 -0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 78.43 52.85 96.63
Equity Share Capital 59.46 59.46 59.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 0.89 1.63
Diluted EPS 1.32 0.89 1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 0.89 1.63
Diluted EPS 1.32 0.89 1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited