Eimco Elecon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.89 crore, up 240.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.89 crore in September 2022 up 240.02% from Rs. 10.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.10 crore in September 2022 up 387.76% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in September 2022 up 156.66% from Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2021.

Eimco Elecon EPS has increased to Rs. 10.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in September 2021.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 438.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.85% returns over the last 6 months and 12.08% over the last 12 months.