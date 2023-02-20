 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EID Parry Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 727.42 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 727.42 crore in December 2022 up 6.01% from Rs. 686.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2022 down 13.72% from Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2022 down 12.83% from Rs. 72.00 crore in December 2021.

EID Parry (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 727.42 645.81 686.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 727.42 645.81 686.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 644.52 294.35 568.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.68 10.56 0.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -178.92 163.53 -79.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.75 38.50 36.24
Depreciation 33.18 35.24 30.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.30 125.30 107.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.91 -21.67 21.50
Other Income 14.67 111.85 20.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.58 90.18 41.53
Interest 8.49 9.24 11.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.09 80.94 30.05
Exceptional Items -- -- -13.73
P/L Before Tax 21.09 80.94 16.32
Tax 5.31 -4.19 -1.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.78 85.13 18.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.78 85.13 18.29
Equity Share Capital 17.75 17.75 17.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 4.80 1.03
Diluted EPS 0.88 4.80 1.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 4.80 1.03
Diluted EPS 0.88 4.80 1.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited