EID Parry Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 727.42 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 727.42 crore in December 2022 up 6.01% from Rs. 686.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2022 down 13.72% from Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2022 down 12.83% from Rs. 72.00 crore in December 2021.