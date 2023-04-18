 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic uncertainty, meagre returns sustain loss in active user count on NSE, 9 months on

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

The active user count on NSE decreased to 32.60 million in March 2023, marking the ninth consecutive monthly decline from 33.60 million in February 2023.

The active user count on the NSE decreased for the ninth straight month to 32.60 million in March as against 33.60 million in February.

The number of active participants has been decreasing consistently since July 2022, which experts attribute to the uncertain economic environment, lacklustre one-year returns, and declining retail enthusiasm impacting market participation.

The active user base in the financial markets has historically been influenced by market fluctuations. Whenever the Nifty experiences a rally, the number of active users tends to increase, but when the Nifty remains stagnant or goes downhill, this number typically decreases.