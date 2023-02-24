Econo Trade Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 88.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 88.04% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 95.82% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 up 117.31% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.