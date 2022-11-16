Eastern Silk Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore, down 61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore in September 2022 down 61% from Rs. 18.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2022 down 4034.41% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 300.94% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.

Eastern Silk shares closed at 3.75 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.25% returns over the last 6 months and -17.58% over the last 12 months.