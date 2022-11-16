 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eastern Silk Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore, down 61% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Silk Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore in September 2022 down 61% from Rs. 18.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2022 down 4034.41% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 300.94% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.

Eastern Silk shares closed at 3.75 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.25% returns over the last 6 months and -17.58% over the last 12 months.

Eastern Silk Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.30 20.66 18.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.30 20.66 18.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.88 4.54 7.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.51 0.57 4.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.68 8.59 -1.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.99 1.05 1.52
Depreciation 0.67 0.87 0.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.03 5.69 5.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.09 -0.66 -0.27
Other Income 0.29 0.26 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.80 -0.40 0.07
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.80 -0.40 0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.80 -0.40 0.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.80 -0.40 0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.80 -0.40 0.07
Equity Share Capital 15.79 15.79 15.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 -0.05 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.35 -0.05 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 -0.05 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.35 -0.05 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Eastern Silk #Eastern Silk Industries #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk
first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am