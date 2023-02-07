 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eastern Silk Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.43 crore, down 52.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Silk Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 5.43 crore in December 2022 down 52.93% from Rs. 11.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2022 down 17.01% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2022 down 36.05% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021. Eastern Silk shares closed at 3.30 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -70.00% over the last 12 months.
Eastern Silk Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.437.3011.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.437.3011.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.314.885.82
Purchase of Traded Goods0.211.511.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.47-1.68-0.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.970.991.44
Depreciation0.720.670.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.954.035.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.20-3.09-3.78
Other Income0.310.290.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.89-2.80-3.32
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.89-2.80-3.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.89-2.80-3.32
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.89-2.80-3.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.00----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.89-2.80-3.32
Equity Share Capital15.7915.7915.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.49-0.35-0.42
Diluted EPS-0.49-0.35-0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.49-0.35-0.42
Diluted EPS-0.49-0.35-0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Eastern Silk #Eastern Silk Industries #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk
first published: Feb 7, 2023 10:44 pm