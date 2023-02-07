Eastern Silk Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.43 crore, down 52.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Silk Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 5.43 crore in December 2022 down 52.93% from Rs. 11.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2022 down 17.01% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2022 down 36.05% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021.
|Eastern Silk shares closed at 3.30 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -70.00% over the last 12 months.
|Eastern Silk Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.43
|7.30
|11.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.43
|7.30
|11.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.31
|4.88
|5.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.21
|1.51
|1.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.47
|-1.68
|-0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.97
|0.99
|1.44
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.67
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.95
|4.03
|5.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.20
|-3.09
|-3.78
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.29
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.89
|-2.80
|-3.32
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.89
|-2.80
|-3.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.89
|-2.80
|-3.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.89
|-2.80
|-3.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.89
|-2.80
|-3.32
|Equity Share Capital
|15.79
|15.79
|15.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.35
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.35
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.35
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.35
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited