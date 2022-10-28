 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 540.11 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 540.11 crore in September 2022 up 6.84% from Rs. 505.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2022 down 80.22% from Rs. 39.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.62 crore in September 2022 down 59.38% from Rs. 75.38 crore in September 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 95.30 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.01% returns over the last 6 months and 34.89% over the last 12 months.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 540.11 646.46 505.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 540.11 646.46 505.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.57 298.11 2.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.21 6.44 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 441.39 212.05 371.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.55 24.11 20.31
Depreciation 13.27 10.79 10.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.08 29.20 36.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.04 65.77 64.15
Other Income 2.31 1.95 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.35 67.73 64.79
Interest 6.16 11.03 8.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.19 56.70 56.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.19 56.70 56.19
Tax 3.35 17.00 16.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.84 39.70 39.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.84 39.70 39.63
Equity Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 2.11 2.10
Diluted EPS 0.42 2.11 2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 2.11 2.10
Diluted EPS 0.42 2.11 2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
