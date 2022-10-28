Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 540.11 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.11 crore in September 2022 up 6.84% from Rs. 505.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2022 down 80.22% from Rs. 39.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.62 crore in September 2022 down 59.38% from Rs. 75.38 crore in September 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 95.30 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.01% returns over the last 6 months and 34.89% over the last 12 months.