Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 532.55 crore, up 12.12% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 532.55 crore in March 2023 up 12.12% from Rs. 474.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.75 crore in March 2023 down 21.57% from Rs. 59.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.32 crore in March 2023 down 14.23% from Rs. 102.97 crore in March 2022.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 532.55 383.84 474.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 532.55 383.84 474.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 659.27 463.51 649.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.32 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -274.54 -177.52 -321.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.36 31.02 24.57
Depreciation 12.81 13.37 11.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.70 40.34 19.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.63 13.13 90.68
Other Income 1.89 7.89 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.51 21.02 91.20
Interest 5.92 6.00 5.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.59 15.02 85.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.59 15.02 85.74
Tax 22.84 4.50 26.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.75 10.52 59.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.75 10.52 59.61
Equity Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 0.56 3.17
Diluted EPS 2.48 0.56 3.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 0.56 3.17
Diluted EPS 2.48 0.56 3.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited