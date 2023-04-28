Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 532.55 crore, up 12.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 532.55 crore in March 2023 up 12.12% from Rs. 474.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.75 crore in March 2023 down 21.57% from Rs. 59.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.32 crore in March 2023 down 14.23% from Rs. 102.97 crore in March 2022.