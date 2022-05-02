 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.96 crore, down 20.83% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 474.96 crore in March 2022 down 20.83% from Rs. 599.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.61 crore in March 2022 up 23.59% from Rs. 48.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.97 crore in March 2022 up 22.93% from Rs. 83.76 crore in March 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in March 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 127.50 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.34% returns over the last 6 months and 154.49% over the last 12 months.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 474.96 601.35 599.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 474.96 601.35 599.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 649.26 459.53 631.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -321.03 18.85 -179.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.57 30.69 29.81
Depreciation 11.77 11.03 10.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.72 37.21 36.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.68 44.03 72.05
Other Income 0.52 0.97 1.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.20 45.00 73.40
Interest 5.45 3.89 10.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.74 41.11 63.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.74 41.11 63.28
Tax 26.13 12.23 15.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.61 28.88 48.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.61 28.88 48.23
Equity Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 1.53 2.56
Diluted EPS 3.17 1.53 2.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 1.53 2.56
Diluted EPS 3.17 1.53 2.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:11 pm
