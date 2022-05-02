Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.96 crore, down 20.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 474.96 crore in March 2022 down 20.83% from Rs. 599.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.61 crore in March 2022 up 23.59% from Rs. 48.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.97 crore in March 2022 up 22.93% from Rs. 83.76 crore in March 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in March 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 127.50 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.34% returns over the last 6 months and 154.49% over the last 12 months.