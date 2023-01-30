Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 383.84 crore, down 36.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 383.84 crore in December 2022 down 36.17% from Rs. 601.35 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2022 down 63.57% from Rs. 28.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.39 crore in December 2022 down 38.62% from Rs. 56.03 crore in December 2021.
Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2021.
|Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 93.65 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.60% returns over the last 6 months and -1.06% over the last 12 months.
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|383.84
|540.11
|601.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|383.84
|540.11
|601.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|463.51
|3.57
|459.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.21
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-177.52
|441.39
|18.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.02
|33.55
|30.69
|Depreciation
|13.37
|13.27
|11.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.34
|33.08
|37.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.13
|15.04
|44.03
|Other Income
|7.89
|2.31
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.02
|17.35
|45.00
|Interest
|6.00
|6.16
|3.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.02
|11.19
|41.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.02
|11.19
|41.11
|Tax
|4.50
|3.35
|12.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.52
|7.84
|28.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.52
|7.84
|28.88
|Equity Share Capital
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|0.42
|1.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.42
|1.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|0.42
|1.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.42
|1.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
