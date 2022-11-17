 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DPSC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore, up 14.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DPSC are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore in September 2022 up 14.3% from Rs. 138.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 up 133.38% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2022 down 77.41% from Rs. 19.79 crore in September 2021.

DPSC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

DPSC shares closed at 13.10 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.97% returns over the last 6 months and -15.48% over the last 12 months.

DPSC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.27 143.71 138.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.27 143.71 138.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 101.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.25 11.38 10.95
Depreciation 7.24 7.22 7.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 148.38 145.15 10.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.59 -20.03 7.89
Other Income 6.82 6.85 4.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.77 -13.19 12.59
Interest 9.16 10.23 8.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.94 -23.42 3.69
Exceptional Items 16.88 27.73 -1.60
P/L Before Tax 4.94 4.31 2.09
Tax 1.30 1.13 0.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.64 3.18 1.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.64 3.18 1.56
Equity Share Capital 97.38 97.38 97.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.02 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.02 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #DPSC #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am