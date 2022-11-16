DPSC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.55 crore, up 16.78% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 165.55 148.66 141.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 165.55 148.66 141.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 6.91 4.81 5.93 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 98.74 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 12.25 11.38 10.95 Depreciation 7.24 7.22 7.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 148.52 145.28 10.78 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.37 -20.04 8.17 Other Income 6.51 6.53 4.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.86 -13.51 12.69 Interest 9.17 10.24 8.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.03 -23.75 3.83 Exceptional Items 16.88 27.73 -1.60 P/L Before Tax 4.85 3.98 2.23 Tax 1.30 1.13 0.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.55 2.85 1.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.55 2.85 1.63 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -0.01 -0.02 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.55 2.84 1.61 Equity Share Capital 97.38 97.38 97.38 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 0.02 0.02 Diluted EPS 0.02 0.02 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 0.02 0.02 Diluted EPS 0.02 0.02 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited