Donear Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.06 crore, up 59.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.06 crore in September 2022 up 59.22% from Rs. 140.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2022 up 149.02% from Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.34 crore in September 2022 up 73.21% from Rs. 12.32 crore in September 2021.

Donear Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2021.

Donear Ind shares closed at 58.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.23% returns over the last 6 months and -6.09% over the last 12 months.