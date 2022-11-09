 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donear Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.06 crore, up 59.22% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Donear Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 224.06 crore in September 2022 up 59.22% from Rs. 140.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2022 up 149.02% from Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.34 crore in September 2022 up 73.21% from Rs. 12.32 crore in September 2021.

Donear Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2021.

Donear Ind shares closed at 58.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.23% returns over the last 6 months and -6.09% over the last 12 months.

Donear Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 224.06 177.58 140.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 224.06 177.58 140.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.14 75.70 49.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 72.98 40.26 24.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.30 -23.32 2.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.92 16.57 15.54
Depreciation 2.30 2.18 2.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.03 53.74 39.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.99 12.44 7.53
Other Income 3.05 3.03 2.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.04 15.46 10.14
Interest 6.62 6.28 5.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.43 9.19 5.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.43 9.19 5.05
Tax 2.90 2.62 1.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.53 6.57 3.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.53 6.57 3.83
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.26 0.74
Diluted EPS 1.83 1.26 0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.26 0.74
Diluted EPS 1.83 1.26 0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm
