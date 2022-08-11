 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donear Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.58 crore, up 142.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Donear Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.58 crore in June 2022 up 142.22% from Rs. 73.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2022 up 280.23% from Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.64 crore in June 2022 up 804.62% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

Donear Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2021.

Donear Ind shares closed at 51.20 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.65% returns over the last 6 months and -9.86% over the last 12 months.

Donear Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.58 173.89 73.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.58 173.89 73.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.70 79.64 45.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.26 34.58 22.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.32 -35.48 -40.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.57 18.38 13.19
Depreciation 2.18 2.50 2.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.74 62.20 32.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.44 12.06 -0.46
Other Income 3.03 7.48 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.46 19.54 -0.17
Interest 6.28 5.41 4.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.19 14.13 -4.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.19 14.13 -4.90
Tax 2.62 3.60 -1.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.57 10.53 -3.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.57 10.53 -3.64
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.26 2.02 -0.70
Diluted EPS 1.26 2.02 -0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.26 2.02 -0.70
Diluted EPS 1.26 2.02 -0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
