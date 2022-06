Dixon Technologies: Growth outlook wired to mobile business











The current market has clearly punished stocks that have inflated valuations. Dixon is no exception as the stock has fallen about 40 percent in the past 6-8 months. Besides, the stock had a massive rundown following the ED raids on Xiaomi India

Benchmark indices ended lower in yet another volatile session on June 15 with Nifty below 15,700. At close, the Sensex was down 152.18 points or 0.29% at 52,541.39, and the Nifty was down 39.90 points or 0.25% at 15,692.20. About 1730 shares have advanced, 1484 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook The March-quarter results of contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies continued to impress investors on most fronts. For FY22, the company has delivered a 66 percent growth in top line. The growth trajectory is anticipated to be sustained in FY23, `as the business enjoys a strong order book across the Home Appliances, TV, and the Mobile (PLI) segments. (image) Dixon reported a healthy year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth of about 40 percent in Q4FY22, largely driven by the Mobile & EMS (Electronic Manufacturing...

