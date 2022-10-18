HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Discovery series: This micro cap idea is set to ride the CV cycle

Nandish Shah   •

This stock is well placed on the back of an upturn in CV cycle, higher export demand and improvement in EBITDA

Nelcast: Nelcast reports 283.5% YoY growth in Q1 profit at Rs 7.8 crore driven by healthy operating performance. Revenue grows 60%. The ductile and grey iron castings producer has clocked a 283.5% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 7.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, driven by healthy operating performance and top line. Revenue grew by 60% to Rs 295.2 crore with growth in volumes and better realisation, while EBITDA increased by 60.4% to Rs 23.3 crore during the same period.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Placed well to play the favourable CV cycle Export markets and supply of higher value-added products will lead to improvement in earnings Free cash flows likely to be utilised for debt reduction in the medium term Investors can accumulate stock at current levels and add on declines In our quest to identify companies that have a significant potential to grow in the medium term, we have identified Chennai-based Nelcast (CMP: Rs 73; Market capitalisation: Rs 635 crore) as one of our discovery ideas....

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers