Discovery series: This micro cap idea is set to ride the CV cycle

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Placed well to play the favourable CV cycle Export markets and supply of higher value-added products will lead to improvement in earnings Free cash flows likely to be utilised for debt reduction in the medium term Investors can accumulate stock at current levels and add on declines In our quest to identify companies that have a significant potential to grow in the medium term, we have identified Chennai-based Nelcast (CMP: Rs 73; Market capitalisation: Rs 635 crore) as one of our discovery ideas....