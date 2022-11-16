 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digjam Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore, up 29.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digjam are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore in September 2022 up 29.88% from Rs. 8.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 102.28% from Rs. 7.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 89.38% from Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2021.

Digjam shares closed at 128.80 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.49% returns over the last 6 months and 160.73% over the last 12 months.

Digjam
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.52 5.59 8.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.52 5.59 8.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.55 1.04 2.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.45 1.92 2.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.53 0.07 -6.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.50 3.36 3.13
Depreciation 0.21 0.51 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.66 2.59 1.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.68 -3.90 5.34
Other Income -- 0.57 2.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.68 -3.33 7.83
Interest 0.85 0.80 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 -4.13 7.44
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.02
P/L Before Tax -0.17 -4.13 7.46
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 -4.13 7.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 -4.13 7.46
Equity Share Capital 20.00 20.00 2.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -2.06 3.71
Diluted EPS -0.08 -2.06 3.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -2.06 3.71
Diluted EPS -0.08 -2.06 3.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Digjam #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Woollen & Worsted
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am