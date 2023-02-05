 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhunseri Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.14 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.14 crore in December 2022 up 3.96% from Rs. 67.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.55 crore in December 2022 up 85.13% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2022 down 72.06% from Rs. 27.56 crore in December 2021.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.14 79.33 67.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.14 79.33 67.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.04 17.87 14.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.44 -23.15 16.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.42 33.84 15.57
Depreciation 2.16 2.15 2.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.42 21.04 14.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 27.59 4.76
Other Income 5.88 19.50 20.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.54 47.09 25.56
Interest 0.50 0.47 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.03 46.63 25.04
Exceptional Items -2.52 -- -15.14
P/L Before Tax 2.52 46.63 9.90
Tax -10.03 13.70 3.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.55 32.93 6.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.55 32.93 6.78
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 10.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.94 31.34 6.45
Diluted EPS 11.94 31.34 6.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.94 31.34 6.45
Diluted EPS 11.94 31.34 6.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited