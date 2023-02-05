Dhunseri Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.14 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.14 crore in December 2022 up 3.96% from Rs. 67.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.55 crore in December 2022 up 85.13% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2022 down 72.06% from Rs. 27.56 crore in December 2021.