Dhanuka Agritech: Growth catalysts go missing

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q3 volumes remain weak High-cost inventory continues to drag margins Commencement of production at Dahej has been delayed Valuation cheap, but not attractive Dhanuka Agritech (DAL; CMP: Rs 676; Market cap: Rs 3,082 crore) has posted weak third-quarter results where price growth alone kept the performance afloat. There is limited visibility for incremental top-line growth and margin accretion from the Dahej plant. Besides, we see limited growth catalysts and, more importantly, the current price-led growth does not look sustainable to us. The stock could...