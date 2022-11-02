 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhanuka Agritec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 542.90 crore, up 23.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanuka Agritech are:

Net Sales at Rs 542.90 crore in September 2022 up 23.72% from Rs. 438.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.02 crore in September 2022 up 15.22% from Rs. 63.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.03 crore in September 2022 up 15.65% from Rs. 89.09 crore in September 2021.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 15.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.61 in September 2021.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 730.60 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.19% returns over the last 6 months and -1.61% over the last 12 months.

Dhanuka Agritech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 542.90 392.73 438.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 542.90 392.73 438.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 233.36 307.91 221.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 43.39 60.14 48.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 81.33 -104.04 7.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.49 32.20 33.83
Depreciation 4.27 3.78 4.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.82 45.03 45.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.25 47.69 78.10
Other Income 5.50 16.85 6.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.76 64.55 85.02
Interest 0.78 0.80 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.97 63.75 84.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.97 63.75 84.34
Tax 24.95 14.64 20.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.02 49.11 63.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.02 49.11 63.38
Equity Share Capital 9.32 9.32 9.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.68 10.54 13.61
Diluted EPS 15.68 10.54 13.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.68 10.54 13.61
Diluted EPS 15.68 10.54 13.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm
