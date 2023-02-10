 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhanuka Agritec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.37 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanuka Agritech are:

Net Sales at Rs 393.37 crore in December 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 356.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.07 crore in December 2022 up 8.35% from Rs. 42.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.49 crore in December 2022 down 3.64% from Rs. 61.74 crore in December 2021.

Dhanuka Agritech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 393.37 542.90 356.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 393.37 542.90 356.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 151.32 233.36 168.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 78.52 43.39 59.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.04 81.33 4.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.04 34.49 29.79
Depreciation 4.46 4.27 3.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.61 52.82 40.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.37 93.25 51.07
Other Income 7.66 5.50 6.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.03 98.76 57.79
Interest 0.77 0.78 0.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.26 97.97 56.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.26 97.97 56.92
Tax 8.19 24.95 14.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.07 73.02 42.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.07 73.02 42.52
Equity Share Capital 9.32 9.32 9.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.89 15.68 9.13
Diluted EPS 9.89 15.68 9.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.89 15.68 9.13
Diluted EPS 9.89 15.68 9.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
