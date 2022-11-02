Dhanuka Agritec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 542.90 crore, up 23.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 542.90 crore in September 2022 up 23.72% from Rs. 438.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.02 crore in September 2022 up 15.22% from Rs. 63.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.03 crore in September 2022 up 15.65% from Rs. 89.09 crore in September 2021.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 15.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.61 in September 2021.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 730.60 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.19% returns over the last 6 months and -1.61% over the last 12 months.