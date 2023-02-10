Dhanuka Agritec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.37 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 393.37 crore in December 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 356.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.07 crore in December 2022 up 8.35% from Rs. 42.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.49 crore in December 2022 down 3.64% from Rs. 61.74 crore in December 2021.