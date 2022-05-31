Dhanada Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, up 70.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanada Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2022 up 70.62% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022 up 10.11% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 48% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.
Dhanada Corp shares closed at 3.78 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Dhanada Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.56
|2.00
|0.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.56
|2.00
|0.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|0.25
|0.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.43
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.17
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|0.86
|1.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.29
|-0.97
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|0.31
|-0.92
|Interest
|1.24
|1.22
|1.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.79
|-0.92
|-1.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.79
|-0.92
|-1.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.79
|-0.92
|-1.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.79
|-0.92
|-1.99
|Equity Share Capital
|5.59
|5.59
|5.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.16
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.16
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.16
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.16
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited