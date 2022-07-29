 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DFM Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.90 crore, up 32.1% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DFM Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 145.90 crore in June 2022 up 32.1% from Rs. 110.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.41 crore in June 2022 down 732.95% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2022 down 406.18% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021.

DFM Foods shares closed at 217.10 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.70% returns over the last 6 months and -45.87% over the last 12 months.

DFM Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 145.90 141.55 110.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 145.90 141.55 110.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.58 88.85 69.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.68 0.45 -1.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.40 15.92 13.42
Depreciation 3.53 3.39 3.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.97 51.93 27.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.90 -18.99 -2.67
Other Income 0.99 1.36 3.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.91 -17.63 0.49
Interest 2.30 2.08 2.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.21 -19.71 -2.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -19.21 -19.71 -2.22
Tax -4.80 -4.88 -0.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.41 -14.83 -1.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.41 -14.83 -1.73
Equity Share Capital 10.05 10.05 10.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.87 -2.85 -0.34
Diluted EPS -2.87 -2.85 -0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.87 -2.85 -0.34
Diluted EPS -2.87 -2.85 -0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:37 pm
