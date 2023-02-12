 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

DFM Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.61 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DFM Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 150.61 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 155.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2022 down 45.56% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2022 down 215.38% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

DFM Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 150.61 164.97 155.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 150.61 164.97 155.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.38 107.62 101.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.88 -6.03 -2.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.05 20.53 16.67
Depreciation 3.61 3.69 3.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 16.37
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.33 53.96 26.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.64 -14.80 -5.95
Other Income 0.93 1.06 1.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.71 -13.74 -4.60
Interest 2.18 2.13 2.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.89 -15.87 -6.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.89 -15.87 -6.68
Tax -2.51 -3.84 -1.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.38 -12.03 -5.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.38 -12.03 -5.07
Equity Share Capital 10.06 10.06 10.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.47 -2.39 -1.00
Diluted EPS -1.47 -2.39 -1.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.47 -2.39 -1.00
Diluted EPS -1.47 -2.39 -1.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited