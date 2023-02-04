 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delta Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.39 crore, down 13.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:Net Sales at Rs 21.39 crore in December 2022 down 13.58% from Rs. 24.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2022 down 10.09% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021. Delta shares closed at 72.60 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.10% returns over the last 6 months and -19.02% over the last 12 months.
Delta Manufacturing
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations21.3917.4824.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations21.3917.4824.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.376.968.82
Purchase of Traded Goods0.240.220.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.29-1.141.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.477.276.75
Depreciation1.211.281.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.687.248.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.28-4.35-1.57
Other Income0.220.300.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.06-4.05-1.45
Interest1.010.951.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.07-5.00-2.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.07-5.00-2.57
Tax0.040.022.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.12-5.02-4.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.29-0.022.16
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.83-5.04-2.57
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.83-5.04-2.57
Equity Share Capital10.8510.8510.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.61-4.64-2.37
Diluted EPS-2.61-4.64-2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.61-4.64-2.37
Diluted EPS-2.61-4.64-2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

