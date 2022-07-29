 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Deepak Fert Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.83 crore, down 12.16% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 592.83 crore in June 2022 down 12.16% from Rs. 674.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.73 crore in June 2022 up 117.56% from Rs. 46.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.00 crore in June 2022 up 63.68% from Rs. 101.42 crore in June 2021.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in June 2021.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 676.95 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.75% returns over the last 6 months and 62.90% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 592.83 560.95 674.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 592.83 560.95 674.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 391.89 341.21 248.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.40 22.27 290.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.65 23.17 -2.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.23 20.04 20.16
Depreciation 15.52 15.88 17.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.82 57.64 33.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.62 80.74 68.20
Other Income 28.86 25.15 15.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.48 105.89 83.95
Interest 16.19 16.62 22.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.29 89.27 61.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 134.29 89.27 61.83
Tax 33.56 24.35 15.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.73 64.92 46.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.73 64.92 46.30
Equity Share Capital 120.59 120.59 102.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.35 5.38 4.51
Diluted EPS 8.19 5.29 4.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.35 5.38 4.51
Diluted EPS 8.19 5.29 4.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Deepak Fert #Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.