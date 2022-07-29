Deepak Fert Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.83 crore, down 12.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 592.83 crore in June 2022 down 12.16% from Rs. 674.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.73 crore in June 2022 up 117.56% from Rs. 46.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.00 crore in June 2022 up 63.68% from Rs. 101.42 crore in June 2021.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in June 2021.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 676.95 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.75% returns over the last 6 months and 62.90% over the last 12 months.