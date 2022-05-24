 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deccan Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.19 crore, down 12.93% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deccan Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 186.19 crore in March 2022 down 12.93% from Rs. 213.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 99.11% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.70 crore in March 2022 down 31.18% from Rs. 40.25 crore in March 2021.

Deccan Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.76 in March 2021.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 509.20 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.06% returns over the last 6 months and 0.15% over the last 12 months.

Deccan Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 186.19 190.54 213.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 186.19 190.54 213.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.02 18.83 22.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.76 2.95 -1.56
Power & Fuel 58.30 -- 59.51
Employees Cost 7.27 8.55 9.13
Depreciation 6.43 6.35 6.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.73 117.04 87.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.69 36.82 30.70
Other Income 3.58 2.59 3.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.27 39.41 33.92
Interest 2.71 2.79 3.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.56 36.62 30.63
Exceptional Items -18.64 -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 36.62 30.63
Tax -0.27 9.41 8.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.20 27.21 22.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.20 27.21 22.08
Equity Share Capital 7.00 7.00 7.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 19.42 15.76
Diluted EPS 0.14 19.42 15.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 19.42 15.76
Diluted EPS 0.14 19.42 15.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 05:05 pm
