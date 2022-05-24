Deccan Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.19 crore, down 12.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.19 crore in March 2022 down 12.93% from Rs. 213.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 99.11% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.70 crore in March 2022 down 31.18% from Rs. 40.25 crore in March 2021.

Deccan Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.76 in March 2021.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 509.20 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.06% returns over the last 6 months and 0.15% over the last 12 months.