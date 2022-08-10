Deccan Cements Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.02 crore, down 13.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.02 crore in June 2022 down 13.48% from Rs. 224.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.68 crore in June 2022 down 43.86% from Rs. 36.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.54 crore in June 2022 down 35.31% from Rs. 58.03 crore in June 2021.

Deccan Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 26.30 in June 2021.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 510.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.92% returns over the last 6 months and -35.53% over the last 12 months.