Deccan Cements Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.02 crore, down 13.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deccan Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 194.02 crore in June 2022 down 13.48% from Rs. 224.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.68 crore in June 2022 down 43.86% from Rs. 36.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.54 crore in June 2022 down 35.31% from Rs. 58.03 crore in June 2021.

Deccan Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 26.30 in June 2021.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 510.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.92% returns over the last 6 months and -35.53% over the last 12 months.

Deccan Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 194.02 186.19 224.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 194.02 186.19 224.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.96 18.02 21.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.92 7.76 0.52
Power & Fuel 71.14 58.30 --
Employees Cost 8.71 7.27 9.35
Depreciation 6.83 6.43 6.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.34 70.73 137.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.97 17.69 49.01
Other Income 2.74 3.58 2.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.71 21.27 51.66
Interest 2.96 2.71 2.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.75 18.56 49.46
Exceptional Items -- -18.64 --
P/L Before Tax 27.75 -0.08 49.46
Tax 7.07 -0.27 12.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.68 0.20 36.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.68 0.20 36.83
Equity Share Capital 7.00 7.00 7.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.76 0.14 26.30
Diluted EPS 14.76 0.14 26.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.76 0.14 26.30
Diluted EPS 14.76 0.14 26.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
