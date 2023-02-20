Deccan Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore, up 10.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore in December 2022 up 10.81% from Rs. 190.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2022 down 55.32% from Rs. 27.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.72 crore in December 2022 down 41.61% from Rs. 45.76 crore in December 2021.