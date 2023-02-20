 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deccan Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore, up 10.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deccan Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore in December 2022 up 10.81% from Rs. 190.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2022 down 55.32% from Rs. 27.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.72 crore in December 2022 down 41.61% from Rs. 45.76 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 211.13 180.46 190.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 211.13 180.46 190.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.58 19.40 18.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.94 5.54 2.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.46 8.28 8.55
Depreciation 6.89 6.90 6.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 161.98 130.42 117.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.16 9.92 36.82
Other Income 1.68 1.74 2.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.83 11.66 39.41
Interest 3.30 2.71 2.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.53 8.95 36.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.53 8.95 36.62
Tax 4.38 2.38 9.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.16 6.57 27.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.16 6.57 27.21
Equity Share Capital 7.00 7.00 7.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.68 4.69 19.42
Diluted EPS 8.68 4.69 19.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.68 4.69 19.42
Diluted EPS 8.68 4.69 19.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
