DB Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 622.80 crore, up 7655.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 622.80 crore in December 2022 up 7655.68% from Rs. 8.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 619.44 crore in December 2022 down 1696.2% from Rs. 34.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 601.22 crore in December 2022 down 9920.33% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.

DB Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 622.80 10.16 8.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 622.80 10.16 8.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 54.02 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 983.76 -48.83 -66.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.38 5.17 1.71
Depreciation 0.12 0.11 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 281.38 13.63 85.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -646.83 -13.95 -12.76
Other Income 45.49 23.97 6.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -601.34 10.02 -6.15
Interest 13.48 8.76 22.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -614.82 1.26 -28.28
Exceptional Items -- 575.02 --
P/L Before Tax -614.82 576.28 -28.28
Tax 5.66 9.07 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -620.48 567.21 -28.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -620.48 567.21 -28.23
Minority Interest 3.26 2.87 1.85
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.22 -1.42 -8.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -619.44 568.67 -34.49
Equity Share Capital 342.06 342.06 243.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -22.70 20.93 -1.42
Diluted EPS -22.70 19.14 -1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -22.70 20.93 -1.42
Diluted EPS -22.70 19.14 -1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
