Dalmia Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 578.86 crore, down 20.49% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 578.86 crore in September 2022 down 20.49% from Rs. 728.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in September 2022 down 79.78% from Rs. 57.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.13 crore in September 2022 down 62.17% from Rs. 106.07 crore in September 2021.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.16 in September 2021.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 328.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.17% returns over the last 6 months and -17.95% over the last 12 months.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 578.86 938.35 728.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 578.86 938.35 728.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.91 230.26 24.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 16.90 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 433.59 476.98 517.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.93 42.17 42.64
Depreciation 27.85 27.54 20.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.14 70.54 57.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.56 73.96 66.16
Other Income 32.84 7.36 19.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.28 81.32 85.24
Interest 7.60 11.46 7.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.68 69.86 77.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.68 69.86 77.64
Tax 0.98 20.58 19.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.70 49.28 57.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 8.01 -0.01 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.71 49.27 57.92
Equity Share Capital 16.19 16.19 16.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 6.09 7.16
Diluted EPS 1.45 6.09 7.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 6.09 7.16
Diluted EPS 1.45 6.09 7.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

