 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dalmia Sugar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 856.00 crore, up 75.12% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 856.00 crore in March 2022 up 75.12% from Rs. 488.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.60 crore in March 2022 up 7.21% from Rs. 51.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.28 crore in March 2022 up 5.62% from Rs. 139.44 crore in March 2021.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.41 in March 2021.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 408.55 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 23.65% over the last 12 months.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 856.00 615.67 488.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 856.00 615.67 488.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,028.53 688.64 953.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.34 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -442.17 -283.61 -709.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.27 53.50 42.24
Depreciation 28.90 24.12 51.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.23 69.21 75.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.90 63.81 75.44
Other Income 16.48 22.16 12.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.38 85.97 87.67
Interest 8.66 6.41 10.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 109.72 79.56 77.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 109.72 79.56 77.47
Tax 53.07 22.98 25.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.65 56.58 51.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.05 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.60 56.58 51.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 55.60 56.58 51.86
Equity Share Capital 16.19 16.19 16.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.87 6.99 6.41
Diluted EPS 6.87 6.99 6.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.87 6.99 6.41
Diluted EPS 6.87 6.99 6.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries #Dalmia Sugar #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: May 25, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.