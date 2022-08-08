HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dalmia Bharat: Volume growth a bright spot in an otherwise dull quarter

Sachin Pal   •

 Realisations remain flat due to the muted pricing environment in key operating markets

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The June-quarter results of Dalmia Bharat, India’s fourth largest cement maker, were in stark contrast to the industry competitors. Surprisingly, the realisations for Q1 turned out to be quite muted, but the company more than made up for it with a strong outperformance on the volume growth front. Quarterly result highlights In Q1, the company grew its sales by 27 percent year on year (YoY). Overall volumes for the quarter came in at 6.2 MT, which is 27 percent higher than last...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers