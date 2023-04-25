 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dalmia Bharat Q4 net profit rises two-fold to Rs 609 crore, revenue up 16% to Rs 3,912 crore

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 271 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

Dalmia Bharat

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Tuesday reported a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 609 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 271 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 15.73 per cent to Rs 3,912 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,380 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Dalmia Bharat's total expenses were at Rs 3,605 crore, up 17.23 per cent in Q4/FY 2022-23.