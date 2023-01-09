HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dabur India: Operating margin may run into stress points

Nandish Shah   •

Higher dependency on rural markets has impacted Dabur India performance. Any pick-up in activity will lead to higher growth rate

Dabur India | CMP: Rs 552.90 | The scrip shed over 3 percent. The FMCG firm in its business update said that the India business is expected to report low to mid-single digit revenue growth. Healthcare portfolio returned to positive growth trajectory while demand trends for the industry remained weak during Q3FY23. Gross margin will be marginally better sequentially and rural markets showed early signs of recovery towards the end of the quarter.
Highlights Rural markets showing early signs of recovery Low- to single-digit revenue growth for India business Operating margins will be under pressure Investors with a long-term view can accumulate and add on declines The quarterly update for Dabur India (DIL; CMP: Rs 553; Market capitalisation: Rs 97,978 crore) shows that rural markets exhibited some early signs of recovery towards the end of December. DIL expects that rural markets will continue to improve on the back of the upcoming harvest season, higher MSP (minimum support price)...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers