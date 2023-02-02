Dabur India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,043.17 crore, up 3.45% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,043.17 2,986.49 2,941.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,043.17 2,986.49 2,941.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,169.59 1,316.57 1,101.15 Purchase of Traded Goods 360.87 288.87 325.76 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 127.70 25.93 92.67 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 290.81 287.56 273.02 Depreciation 70.89 70.47 63.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 179.64 151.80 237.07 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 304.68 315.02 284.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 538.99 530.27 564.30 Other Income 100.84 123.28 96.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 639.83 653.55 661.04 Interest 18.91 15.06 11.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 620.92 638.49 649.96 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 620.92 638.49 649.96 Tax 143.51 147.29 145.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 477.41 491.20 504.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 477.41 491.20 504.46 Minority Interest -0.71 -0.80 -1.03 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.76 -0.34 -0.11 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 475.94 490.06 503.32 Equity Share Capital 177.18 177.18 176.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.69 2.77 2.85 Diluted EPS 2.68 2.76 2.84 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.69 2.77 2.85 Diluted EPS 2.68 2.76 2.84 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited