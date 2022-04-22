 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cyient Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.80 crore, up 40.65% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

Net Sales at Rs 476.80 crore in March 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 339.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.40 crore in March 2022 up 523.43% from Rs. 46.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.60 crore in March 2022 up 274.28% from Rs. 90.20 crore in March 2021.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 26.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.19 in March 2021.

Cyient shares closed at 831.15 on April 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.82% returns over the last 6 months and 20.82% over the last 12 months.

Cyient
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 476.80 455.90 339.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 476.80 455.90 339.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 247.60 223.60 176.00
Depreciation 23.00 24.60 22.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 11.40
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.00 88.00 69.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.20 119.70 60.00
Other Income 207.40 23.80 8.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 314.60 143.50 68.00
Interest 2.70 2.60 2.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 311.90 140.90 65.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 311.90 140.90 65.10
Tax 24.50 34.60 19.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 287.40 106.30 46.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 287.40 106.30 46.10
Equity Share Capital 55.20 55.10 55.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.32 9.74 4.19
Diluted EPS 26.16 9.69 4.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.32 9.74 4.19
Diluted EPS 26.16 9.69 4.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 22, 2022 01:55 pm
