CSL Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.37 crore, up 59.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CSL Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.37 crore in September 2022 up 59.79% from Rs. 17.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.20 crore in September 2022 up 57.68% from Rs. 7.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.78 crore in September 2022 up 77.61% from Rs. 11.70 crore in September 2021.

CSL Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.86 in September 2021.

CSL Fin shares closed at 250.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)

CSL Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.37 25.05 17.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.37 25.05 17.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.00 3.43 2.22
Depreciation 0.25 0.20 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.61 0.73 0.97
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.02 1.60 2.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.50 19.09 11.51
Other Income 0.03 0.05 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.53 19.14 11.54
Interest 5.48 4.94 1.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.05 14.20 9.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.05 14.20 9.63
Tax 3.86 3.56 2.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.20 10.64 7.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.20 10.64 7.10
Equity Share Capital 20.30 20.73 18.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.40 5.13 3.86
Diluted EPS 5.33 5.07 3.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.40 5.13 3.86
Diluted EPS 5.33 5.07 3.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CSL Fin #CSL Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:17 pm
