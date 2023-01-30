CSL Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore, up 64.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CSL Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore in December 2022 up 64.97% from Rs. 18.93 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2022 up 37.26% from Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.55 crore in December 2022 up 60.64% from Rs. 14.66 crore in December 2021.
CSL Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.71 in December 2021.
|CSL Fin shares closed at 241.20 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.73% returns over the last 6 months
|CSL Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.23
|27.37
|18.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.23
|27.37
|18.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.08
|4.00
|2.36
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.25
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.39
|0.61
|0.26
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.28
|2.02
|1.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.20
|20.50
|14.46
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.26
|20.53
|14.49
|Interest
|7.40
|5.48
|2.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.87
|15.05
|11.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.87
|15.05
|11.85
|Tax
|3.97
|3.86
|3.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.90
|11.20
|8.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.90
|11.20
|8.67
|Equity Share Capital
|20.30
|20.30
|18.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.74
|5.40
|4.71
|Diluted EPS
|5.66
|5.33
|4.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.74
|5.40
|4.71
|Diluted EPS
|5.66
|5.33
|4.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
